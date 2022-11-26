Credit Suisse Group Raises Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$96.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$96.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$100.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. CIBC cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. CSFB increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$99.44.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$91.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$165.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$77.27 and a 1 year high of C$109.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$86.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$10.93 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9200008 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.85%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

