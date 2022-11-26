Critical Analysis: First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) & Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $1.54 billion 5.07 $656.02 million $2.08 6.29 First Industrial Realty Trust $476.29 million 13.94 $271.00 million $2.96 16.98

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than First Industrial Realty Trust. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Medical Properties Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 5 4 1 2.60 First Industrial Realty Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50

Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.45, suggesting a potential upside of 33.34%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $50.69, suggesting a potential upside of 0.86%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 79.51% 14.26% 6.32% First Industrial Realty Trust 75.75% 16.70% 8.66%

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.