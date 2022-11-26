Critical Contrast: DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) & Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carter Bankshares and DBS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 DBS Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $17.17, indicating a potential downside of 6.30%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than DBS Group.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Carter Bankshares and DBS Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $162.78 million 2.71 $31.46 million $1.60 11.45 DBS Group $11.89 billion 5.47 $5.06 billion N/A N/A

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 24.05% 11.28% 0.97% DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of DBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats DBS Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, online banking, bill pay, online account opening, mobile deposit, mobile banking, debit cards, e-statements, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. It operates through 69 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in the structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers Islamic banking services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

