Critical Survey: Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) vs. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Ring Energy has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.6% of Ring Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ring Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ring Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 6 0 0 1.86

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ring Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ring Energy currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 167.86%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus price target of $14.26, indicating a potential upside of 38.45%. Given Ring Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ring Energy is more favorable than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ring Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ring Energy $196.31 million 2.49 $3.32 million $1.07 2.62 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $83.97 billion 0.80 $19.88 billion $5.20 1.98

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Ring Energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ring Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ring Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ring Energy 48.26% 24.44% 10.65% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 28.74% 39.46% 16.26%

Summary

Ring Energy beats Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. Ring Energy, Inc. primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production and natural gas processing business. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

