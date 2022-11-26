Cronos (CRO) Reaches One Day Volume of $16.39 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $16.39 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00077488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00061636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001452 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023633 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.