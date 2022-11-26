CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Raised to “Buy” at Baader Bank

Baader Bank upgraded shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €60.00 ($61.22) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €52.00 ($53.06).

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of CEVMF stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.