CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 133,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,454 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $75,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 588,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $101.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

