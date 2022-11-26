Dai (DAI) Hits Market Cap of $5.73 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006052 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $5.73 billion and $184.68 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Dai Profile

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,733,015,073 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

