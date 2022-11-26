Dawn Protocol Price Tops $0.57 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00003474 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $42.64 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.00 or 0.08292183 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00489806 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.58 or 0.29792354 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

