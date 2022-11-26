Decentraland (MANA) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002453 BTC on major exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $752.19 million and approximately $52.32 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentraland has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002331 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.88 or 0.08403334 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00492612 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.80 or 0.29962971 BTC.
Decentraland Profile
Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Decentraland Token Trading
