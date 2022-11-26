DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Achieves $938,668.33

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $938,668.33 and approximately $107.22 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00121961 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00228649 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00053341 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00061945 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,761,071 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.