DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.05 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $7,663.84 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00465119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024463 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001295 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018326 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

