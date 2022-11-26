Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($56.12) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($98.98) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

ETR:DHER opened at €40.45 ($41.28) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 1 year high of €123.60 ($126.12). The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of €37.94 and a 200-day moving average of €39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

