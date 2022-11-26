Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DELL. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

DELL stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.07% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.