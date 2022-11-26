Desjardins Lowers George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) to Hold

Desjardins downgraded shares of George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WNGRF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on George Weston from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

George Weston Price Performance

George Weston stock opened at $115.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.13. George Weston has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $127.97.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

