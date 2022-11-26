Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,800

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 5,800 ($68.58) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,935.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.6 %

RIO stock opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $84.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

