dForce USD (USX) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005935 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $200.56 million and approximately $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00465782 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00033374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023473 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018245 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001335 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000331 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99791012 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

