DigiByte (DGB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.29 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $118.03 million and $2.29 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,535.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000541 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00468567 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00025121 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00121165 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.10 or 0.00835182 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00683055 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001676 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006042 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00242880 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,827,942,932 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
