Diploma (LON:DPLM) Given New GBX 2,700 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,450 ($28.97) to GBX 2,700 ($31.93) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($28.97) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($38.90) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($39.73) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,908.33 ($34.39).

Diploma Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,862 ($33.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,765.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,512.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,500.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,090 ($24.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,478 ($41.13).

Diploma Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.80 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. Diploma’s payout ratio is presently 56.05%.

In other Diploma news, insider David S. Lowden bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,576 ($30.46) per share, for a total transaction of £64,400 ($76,149.93). In other news, insider David S. Lowden acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,576 ($30.46) per share, with a total value of £64,400 ($76,149.93). Also, insider Johnny Thomson sold 40,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($33.11), for a total transaction of £1,124,956 ($1,330,206.93).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Featured Stories

