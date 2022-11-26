Diploma (LON:DPLM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,290 ($38.90) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($39.73) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,908.33 ($34.39).

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,862 ($33.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,765.79. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,090 ($24.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,478 ($41.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,512.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,500.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.80 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is 56.05%.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 40,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($33.11), for a total transaction of £1,124,956 ($1,330,206.93). Also, insider David S. Lowden acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,576 ($30.46) per share, with a total value of £64,400 ($76,149.93).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

