Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Insider Sells £1,124,956 in Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) insider Johnny Thomson sold 40,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($33.11), for a total transaction of £1,124,956 ($1,330,206.93).
DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,862 ($33.84) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,512.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,500.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,765.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diploma PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,090 ($24.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,478 ($41.13).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.80 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Diploma’s payout ratio is presently 56.05%.
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.
