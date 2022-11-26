dYdX (DYDX) Price Tops $1.81

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $100.75 million and $65.37 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dYdX has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00010947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

