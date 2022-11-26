DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Head to Head Review

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DZS and Pineapple Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DZS 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pineapple Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

DZS presently has a consensus target price of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 111.48%. Given DZS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DZS is more favorable than Pineapple Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

DZS has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DZS and Pineapple Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DZS -6.73% -7.66% -3.25% Pineapple Energy 22.67% -22.30% -13.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DZS and Pineapple Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DZS $350.21 million 0.97 -$34.68 million ($0.90) -13.56 Pineapple Energy $7.01 million 3.22 $2.97 million N/A N/A

Pineapple Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DZS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of DZS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of DZS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DZS beats Pineapple Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DZS

(Get Rating)

DZS Inc. provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services. The company also provides connected home and business solutions through DZS Helix comprising smart gateway platforms for fiber to the x (FTTx) deployment; and connected premises products, consisting of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways. In addition, it offers mobile and optical edge solutions through DZS Chronos, which provides solutions for mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/midhaul/backhaul systems and migrate to fifth generation wireless technologies. Further, the company provides cloud software solutions through DZS Cloud that offers a commercial, carrier-grade network-slicing enabled orchestration platform, which supports open RAN and 4G/5G networks. The company was formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to DZS Inc. in August 2020. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About Pineapple Energy

(Get Rating)

Pineapple Holdings, Inc. provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. The company also offers battery storage products and energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. In addition, it develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware. Pineapple Holdings, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

