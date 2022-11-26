EAC 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,331.90 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001277 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 58.7% against the US dollar. EAC has a market cap of $63.47 million and $13,331.90 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.21950659 USD and is down -7.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $17,946.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

