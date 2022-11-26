EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.75.
EastGroup Properties Stock Performance
Shares of EGP stock opened at $156.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.62. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.
EastGroup Properties Company Profile
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
