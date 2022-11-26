Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) & Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Head-To-Head Analysis

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Rating) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Summer Energy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Summer Energy has a beta of -111.84, indicating that its share price is 11,284% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.4% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -17.73% -15.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summer Energy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.14 -$10.73 million N/A N/A Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 764.96 -$2.35 million ($0.44) -9.40

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summer Energy.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

