Edenbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,428,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,889 shares during the period. Kaltura comprises about 1.9% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Edenbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Kaltura were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 283.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 106,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 177.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 128.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,247 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLTR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.78 on Friday. Kaltura, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

