Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 4th

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

NYSE:EPC opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPC. Barclays lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after acquiring an additional 93,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 331,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

