Efforce (WOZX) Price Tops $0.0625 on Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Efforce token can currently be bought for about $0.0625 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Efforce has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Efforce has a total market cap of $32.94 million and approximately $374,431.86 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Efforce

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

