Efinity Token (EFI) Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $46.75 million and $1.29 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0829 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.74 or 0.08387685 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00491921 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,922.63 or 0.29920972 BTC.

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,663,784 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.