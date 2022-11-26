Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Eguana Technologies stock opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$94.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.73 million.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

