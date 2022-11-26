Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.76.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,033 shares of company stock worth $4,923,287. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Electronic Arts Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.57. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79.
Electronic Arts Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
Further Reading
