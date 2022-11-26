Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,033 shares of company stock worth $4,923,287. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Electronic Arts Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after acquiring an additional 923,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.57. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

