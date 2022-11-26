Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enel Chile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Enel Chile by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,978,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,305,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 415,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,095,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 333,790 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 494,605 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

