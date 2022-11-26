Energi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $146,307.58 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $146,307.58 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00077856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00061986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023692 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.