Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $9.27 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000959 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $139,016.07 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00077394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00061161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.