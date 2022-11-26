Energi Price Tops $0.16 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. Energi has a market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $137,138.24 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00077842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00062262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00024038 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

