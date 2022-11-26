Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives $16.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.
E has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
ENI Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of E stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. ENI has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Trading of ENI
ENI Company Profile
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENI (E)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.