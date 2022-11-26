Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives $16.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

E has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of E stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. ENI has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of ENI

ENI Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in ENI by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.