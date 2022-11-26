Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Cap Hits $309.37 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001863 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $309.37 million and approximately $16.18 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002285 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.48 or 0.08285963 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.33 or 0.00489942 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,990.00 or 0.30059974 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
