Ergo Price Reaches $1.37 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $85.98 million and approximately $387,804.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00008305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,506.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00460597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00120950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00824907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.34 or 0.00680601 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00243284 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,723,343 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

