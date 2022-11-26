Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Price Target Increased to GBX 295 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 295 ($3.49) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Essentra Stock Performance
FLRAF opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. Essentra has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $2.75.
About Essentra
