Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Price Target Increased to GBX 295 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 295 ($3.49) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Essentra Stock Performance

FLRAF opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. Essentra has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

About Essentra

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

