Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 220 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $265.40.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.