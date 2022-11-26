ETHPoW (ETHW) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $361.87 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. ETHPoW has a market cap of $361.87 million and $9.37 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPoW coin can now be bought for $3.37 or 0.00020467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ETHPoW has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.88 or 0.08403334 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00492612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.80 or 0.29962971 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,309,783 coins and its circulating supply is 107,324,587 coins. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,309,783.04993 with 107,315,289.04993 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.37893077 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $8,993,553.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

