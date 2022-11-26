Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,473 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

