Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $17.43 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Loews comprises 3.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Loews worth $17,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 4.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Loews Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on L. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $57.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.