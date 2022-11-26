Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $19.97 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 4.0% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE LMT opened at $483.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $442.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $328.20 and a 12 month high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

