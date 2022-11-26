Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $6.66 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 237,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,561,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 312.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $404.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.15.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.