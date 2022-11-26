Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,970 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources comprises about 2.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of CNX Resources worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,655,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 48,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,279 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,663,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

About CNX Resources

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $18.17 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

