Evercore ISI Cuts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $48.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE DELL opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.42.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

