Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EVK. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($17.14) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($19.18) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €18.97 ($19.36) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.51. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a one year high of €32.97 ($33.64).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.