Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fanhua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Fanhua Price Performance

FANH opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.42. Fanhua has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $13.74.

Institutional Trading of Fanhua

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fanhua will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 1,496.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Fanhua by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fanhua by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

